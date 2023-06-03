ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 9-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Saturday afternoon in north St. Louis County.

The boy was shot shortly before 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of Aspen Woods Drive, St. Louis County police Officer Adrian Washington said.

Gunshot-detection system ShotSpotter picked up the sounds of gunfire at about 2:46 p.m., and responding officers found the boy shot outside, Washington said.

A nearby residence was also struck by gunfire, but no one else was hurt, Washington said.

The boy was in stable condition Saturday evening at a hospital where he was receiving treatment. Police did not release more details about the shooting investigation.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators at 636-529-8210. Tips can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.