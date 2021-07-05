 Skip to main content
Boy among 3 shot in south St. Louis County, suspect in custody
ST. LOUIS — A man was arrested early Monday after police say he shot three people, including a child, in south St. Louis County. 

Police responded just before 1:30 a.m. to Gentry and Goetz avenues, in unincorporated south county, for a report of fireworks. There they found three people — two women and a boy — injured by gunfire. 

All three were sent to hospitals with what police believe are non-life threatening injuries. Police estimated the boy is about 10 and the other two victims are in their 30s and 40s. 

Police suspected the shooter had barricaded himself inside a home on Goetz Avenue, so they brought in the department's tactical unit. The suspect, not yet identified by police, was arrested without further incident, police said.

The boy's shooting comes after a recent spate of children shot in the city. Five kids were shot in St. Louis in just over 24 hours ending Friday morning.

As of Friday, at least 50 children had been injured or killed by gunfire this year in the St. Louis region.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Below is the Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2021. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

Austin Huguelet • 314-788-1651

@ahuguelet on Twitter

ahuguelet@post-dispatch.com

