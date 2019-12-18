Boy, 10, dies day after officers pulled him from icy Ferguson pool

UPDATED Wednesday afternoon to report that the child pulled from the pool has died.
FERGUSON — A young boy died Wednesday a day after two police officers jumped into the frigid waters of a city pool and worked in tandem to help pull out the unconscious child, authorities said.
The 10-year-old died at a children's hospital where he was being treated after being pulled Tuesday from the pool at January-Wabash Memorial Park in Ferguson, according to Ferguson police Chief Jason Armstrong.
The child, who has not been identified, was underwater for several minutes before he was found by officers. Rescuers performed CPR both at the pool and in an ambulance. He was transferred by medical helicopter to a children's trauma center in St. Louis.
Calverton Park police officer Chris Robertson said he was on patrol Tuesday when he heard on his radio that a child was found in the water and rescuers needed a bolt cutter to open a gate to the pool.
Robertson arrived within minutes with the cutters and then raced to the pool's edge where he saw Ferguson police officer Jamez Knighten in the deep end, treading water.
"He was holding the boy at that point," Robertson told the Post-Dispatch on Wednesday. "The boy appeared to be unconscious."
Robertson, 42, jumped in to assist.
"It was ice cold water," he said. "You feel your muscles tense up."
The officers treaded water and "hung onto each other" as they worked to lift the child up to other officers hanging over the edge of the pool, Robertson said.
Firefighters and others then threw ropes down to the officers, who tied them around their waists and were pulled out of the pool.
Robertson and Knighten were treated for hypothermia at DePaul Hospital and released. Armstrong praised them for their "courageous and heroic efforts."
Knighten, 24, could not be reached for comment Wednesday. He's been with the Ferguson police force about two years. Robertson has worked for the Calverton Park department for four years.
The rescue was about 2 p.m. Tuesday at the park, which is at 501 North Florissant Road.
Knighten scaled the fence and jumped into the pool to first reach the boy, who was found in about 7 feet of water. The pool was closed for the season and it's not clear how or why the child entered the complex. The pool is enclosed by a 6-foot-high fence with a locked gate.
The aquatic complex at January-Wabash Memorial Park is operated by the Ferguson Parks and Recreation Department. Ferguson Assistant City Manager Matt Unrein could not be reached for comment.