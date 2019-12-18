Boy, 10, dies day after officers pulled him from icy Ferguson pool

Robertson, 42, jumped in to assist.

"It was ice cold water," he said. "You feel your muscles tense up."

The officers treaded water and "hung onto each other" as they worked to lift the child up to other officers hanging over the edge of the pool, Robertson said.

Firefighters and others then threw ropes down to the officers, who tied them around their waists and were pulled out of the pool.

Robertson and Knighten were treated for hypothermia at DePaul Hospital and released. Armstrong praised them for their "courageous and heroic efforts."

Knighten, 24, could not be reached for comment Wednesday. He's been with the Ferguson police force about two years. Robertson has worked for the Calverton Park department for four years.

The rescue was about 2 p.m. Tuesday at the park, which is at 501 North Florissant Road.

Knighten scaled the fence and jumped into the pool to first reach the boy, who was found in about 7 feet of water. The pool was closed for the season and it's not clear how or why the child entered the complex. The pool is enclosed by a 6-foot-high fence with a locked gate.