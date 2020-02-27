Boy, 15, dies in Hazelwood shooting

HAZELWOOD — A 15-year-old boy is dead after being shot on Thursday morning, according to Hazelwood Police.

Police did not release the identity of the boy due to his age. Timothy T. Nguyen, 18, of St. Louis, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the shooting at a residence in the 7400 block of Sieloff Drive.

Police say they got to the residence at 1:42 a.m. Thursday.

According to court documents from St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Nguyen shot the boy while loading and unloading a 9mm Taurus gun.

The boy was taken to a local hospital and later died, according to police.