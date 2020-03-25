You are the owner of this article.
Boy, 16, fatally shot in Carondelet neighborhood of St. Louis
UPDATED at 10 a.m. Wednesday with shooting victim's name and age.

ST. LOUIS — A teenage boy shot in the chest Tuesday night in St. Louis has died, police said.

Ean McMiller, 16, was found bleeding on a sidewalk in the 5400 block of South Compton Avenue about 9:10 p.m. Police said Ean was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives don't know who killed Ean, police said.

He lived in the 8400 block of Gast Place in the Baden neighborhood of north St. Louis.

Police said they found the boy after being called about a shooting, but they have not released any other details about the crime.

The shooting was in the Carondelet neighborhood in south St. Louis, where violent crime from September through February had increased over the same six-month period the previous year.

This is the second recent homicide in the Carondelet neighborhood. On Feb. 18, Anthony Phinney, 47, was killed inside a home in the 6400 block of Minnesota Avenue. 

Police said Phinney was shot in a domestic disturbance. Police questioned a 34-year-old woman in connection to the case. However, police said she was released pending further investigation.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020

Coverage of children injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020. 

Read previous coverage of children killed in the area in 2019

Children in St. Louis City city have been killed at 10 times the national rate for decades, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis of FBI homicide data.

Online

March 18: 14-year-old injured

A 14-year-old boy and an older friend were shot in the legs and critically injured while trying to run from robbers on Cherokee Street, police said.

 

