Boy, 16, fatally shot in Carondelet neighborhood of St. Louis

UPDATED at 10 a.m. Wednesday with shooting victim's name and age.
ST. LOUIS — A teenage boy shot in the chest Tuesday night in St. Louis has died, police said.
Ean McMiller, 16, was found bleeding on a sidewalk in the 5400 block of South Compton Avenue about 9:10 p.m. Police said Ean was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives don't know who killed Ean, police said.
He lived in the 8400 block of Gast Place in the Baden neighborhood of north St. Louis.
Police said they found the boy after being called about a shooting, but they have not released any other details about the crime.
The shooting was in the Carondelet neighborhood in south St. Louis, where violent crime from September through February had increased over the same six-month period the previous year.
This is the second recent homicide in the Carondelet neighborhood. On Feb. 18, Anthony Phinney, 47, was killed inside a home in the 6400 block of Minnesota Avenue.
Police said Phinney was shot in a domestic disturbance. Police questioned a 34-year-old woman in connection to the case. However, police said she was released pending further investigation.
Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020
Coverage of children injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020.
Read previous coverage of children killed in the area in 2019.
Children in St. Louis City city have been killed at 10 times the national rate for decades, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis of FBI homicide data.
Nakyah Durham, 12, was accidentally shot and killed by her older brother, 15.
A 14-year-old boy and an older friend were shot in the legs and critically injured while trying to run from robbers on Cherokee Street, police said.
The three boys are about 14, 15, and 16 years old, police said. Police said the three were shot in the "lower body," and the wounds were not l…
A gunman in a car opened fire on another vehicle, striking a teenage passenger. A woman and two young boys, ages 4 and 6, who were in the car …
Malachi Jeffries, a 15-year-old boy from Hazelwood who was shot by an older teen loading and unloading a gun, police said. The boy with the gu…
A 6-year-old boy was killed and his 9-year-old sister critically wounded when a gunman opened fire on their family as they drove near Euclid a…
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a 17-year-old shot two teens, a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old female. The victims' injuries are…
A 6-year-old girl was shot in her knee while inside a vehicle near Pennsylvania Avenue and Potomac Street in the Gravois Park neighborhood.
A man was charged after he injured a woman he was in a relationship with, and shot and killed Ruthondrea Chamberlain, the woman's 17-year-old …
A 10-year-old found a gun on the ground in the 2800 block of Gamble Street, and accidentally shot himself in the leg.
The teenager was hanging out with friends near the Boathouse in the park when he accidentally shot himself, police said.
A man was charged after he allegedly shot into a vehicle where the child, 9, and his father, 31, were sitting in the 4000 block of Meramec Str…
Timothy Lucas was shot in the chest at North Broadway and Halls Ferry Road about 6:15 p.m.
The girl was in stable condition after being shot in the back while inside a car around 6 p.m., near Natural Bridge Boulevard and Goodfellow A…
Mason “May May” Rodgers, 18 months, was shot in the shoulder in the 10100 block of Duke Drive when someone fired into the home.
Police said the girl suffered a self-inflicted injury in the 1600 block of Pine Street.
