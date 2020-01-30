Boy, 10, finds stolen gun on ground in St. Louis, shoots himself in leg

UPDATED at 8:30 a.m. Thursday with new details from police

ST. LOUIS — The gun that a 10-year-old boy found on the ground Wednesday and used to accidentally shoot himself had been reported stolen from Springfield, Missouri, police said Thursday.

The shooting was about 4:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Gamble Street, in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood of north St. Louis. The person who called 911 called it a self-inflicted injury, St. Louis Police Sgt. Keith Barrett said. The injured boy was stable at a hospital, police said.

The boy had found the gun on the ground outside and brought it indoors, where he accidentally shot himself, said St. Louis Police Officer Michelle Woodling. Police are characterizing the shooting as an "accidental injury." Police recovered the gun and ran a computer check, which revealed it had been reported stolen in Springfield, Woodling said.