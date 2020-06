Man and woman dead in murder-suicide, boy critically injured by gunfire in north St. Louis County

A man and woman died in an apparent murder-suicide late Monday night, and a young boy was found critically injured, police said.

The boy, about 5 years old, was also shot at the home in the 11800 block of Seven Hills Drive. Police were called to the home about 11:30 p.m. Monday for a burglar alarm.

St. Louis County police said it appears that the man shot the woman and the child, then turned the gun on himself.

The boy was in critical but stable condition at a hospital.

Police don't know how the man was related to the victims. No additional information was released Tuesday.