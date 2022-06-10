Boy getting off school bus in Franklin County injured by hit-and-run driver

UPDATED at 9:35 a.m. Friday with SUV found, police searching for 30-year-old driver.

A hit-and-run driver struck an 8-year-old boy who was getting off a school bus Thursday afternoon in St. Clair, Missouri. The boy was treated for minor injuries.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said a man driving a 2007 GMC Yukon sport utility vehicle hit the boy about 3:15 p.m. Thursday at 1748 Mill Hill Road in Franklin County.

The SUV and school bus were both heading east on Mill Hill Road. The bus stopped with its stop arm extended and its warning lights activated, police said.

The SUV drove around the bus, hitting the back left corner of the bus, the left extended stop arm and the boy, who was trying to cross Mill Hill Road. The boy was taken to Mercy Hospital in Washington, Missouri.

Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol said the SUV was abandoned in a wooded area. Police know who the driver was — a 30-year-old man from St. Clair — and were still searching for him on Friday morning, Thompson said.

