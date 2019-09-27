Updated with ID of victim, more details
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 15-year-old boy was gunned down before sunup Friday when someone fired a flurry of shots into a home in the North St. Louis County area of Glasgow Village.
A relative at the scene identified the boy as Antione Brown. He was shot to death about 5:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of Ross Circle, off of Riverview Drive in north St. Louis County.
Police said someone outside fired into the home, hitting the boy; he died at the scene.
Proof of the flurry of shots was clearly visible on the street, where crime-scene technicians had placed nearly a dozen evidence markers along Ross Circle, a dead-end road of modest homes.
St. Louis County Police Sgt. Benjamin Granda said police don't think it was a random shooting, although investigators haven't said why they think that. Hours after the shooting, as police canvassed the neighborhood, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell arrived to talk with police about the teen's death.
"They keep getting younger and younger," Bell told reporters. "It's tragic. It's something we're going to have to deal with as a region. And that means, and I've said this before but: All hands on deck."
A woman who owns property on Ross Circle said she knew the boy and called him sweet. The woman said she helped the boy by paying his football fees. "He was a good kid, to me," she said. "He called me grandma, and I called him baby. He was always respectful, mannerable."
The last time she saw the boy, he was sitting on his front porch waiting for his mother. "He said, please be safe, grandma," said the woman, asked that her name be withheld because she said she was fearful. She said the meaning was obvious to her. "We're black," she said, "and it's crazy out there."
The boy is at least the seventh child to die from gunshot wounds in St. Louis County this year; St. Louis city has had at least 13 children killed by gunfire this year.
Bell, the prosecutor, stood in front of the crime-scene tape and told reporters that the community has to step up. "We can't work in our silos, we have to look at not only how we deal with serious crime but we have to look at the preventive measures that we can implement to avoid these situations."
Bell wouldn't say anything about the crime itself or whether the boy was targeted, saying instead that he wanted to give police time to complete their investigation.
Anyone with information about Friday's shooting is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
David Carson of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.
Coverage of children who died in the St. Louis area in 2019
These are the local incidents of homicide or neglect involving children, based on Post-Dispatch reporting. This list doesn't include children killed in car accidents (unless a criminal charge was filed) or incidents not being investigated by homicide detectives.
