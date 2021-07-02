 Skip to main content
Boy in north St. Louis is fourth child hurt by gunfire in eight hours
Boy in north St. Louis is fourth child hurt by gunfire in eight hours

UPDATED at noon Friday with additional details throughout

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy was sitting on his bed when a bullet came through his wall early Friday and struck him. The injured boy, who is expected to survive, was the fourth child to be hurt by gunfire in eight hours across the city.

The latest shootings bring to at least 50 the number of children injured or killed by gunfire this year throughout the St. Louis metropolitan, including the Metro East.

St. Louis police reported the latest child was struck by a bullet about 12:10 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of North 22nd Street. That block is in the city's St. Louis Place neighborhood, north of Cass Avenue.

The 14-year-old boy was sitting on his bed when a bullet came through the wall and hit him in his torso. He was taken to a hospital, where he stable.

Police said they don't know who fired the shot.

Three kids shot on Thursday were in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

About 7:30 p.m. Thursday a 13-year-old boy was shot in the hip in the 3200 block of Itaska Street, in Dutchtown. He was conscious when he was transported to a hospital. Police said he was uncooperative with officers and gave inconsistent accounts of what happened to him. Police said a preliminary investigation found that occupants of a truck were firing shots in the area. Two parked and unoccupied vehicles were damaged by bullets.

Two kids were hurt in a shooting about 4 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of East Iowa Avenue, also in the Dutchtown neighborhood. In that incident, a 16-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet, and an 8-year-old boy was shot in his side, police said. Both were stable at a hospital, police said.

The boy and girl on Iowa Avenue told police they were walking in the area with four other teens. Suddenly, three girls and two boys, all between the ages of 14 and 15 years old, got out of a vehicle and began yelling at them about an ongoing dispute, police said.

The argument escalated into several fights between the victims and suspects. The victims then ran to a home on Ohio and heard the shots that hit two of them.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Below is the Post-Dispatch coverage of children (defined as age 17 and younger) who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2021.

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

Sports