Boy in north St. Louis is fourth child hurt by gunfire in eight hours

UPDATED at noon Friday with additional details throughout

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy was sitting on his bed when a bullet came through his wall early Friday and struck him. The injured boy, who is expected to survive, was the fourth child to be hurt by gunfire in eight hours across the city.

The latest shootings bring to at least 50 the number of children injured or killed by gunfire this year throughout the St. Louis metropolitan, including the Metro East.

St. Louis police reported the latest child was struck by a bullet about 12:10 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of North 22nd Street. That block is in the city's St. Louis Place neighborhood, north of Cass Avenue.

The 14-year-old boy was sitting on his bed when a bullet came through the wall and hit him in his torso. He was taken to a hospital, where he stable.

Police said they don't know who fired the shot.

Three kids shot on Thursday were in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.