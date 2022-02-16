 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boy is latest to be shot in St. Louis' Peabody Darst Webbe neighborhood

Three people shot in Clinton-Peabody public housing

The first of three shooting victims is taken out of the Clinton Peabody public housing complex in the 1400 block of Chouteau Avenue, passing the memorial to another man shot and killed at the site last year, on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 in the Peabody Darst Webbe neighborhood. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — A day after three men were shot and critically wounded in the Peabody Darst Webbe neighborhood, a boy on Tuesday night became the latest shooting victim there.

St. Louis police said the boy is a juvenile, but they don't know his age.

He was shot about 11:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hickory Lane, in the Clinton-Peabody housing complex.

The boy was found on the ground behind a residence. He had been shot multiple times and underwent surgery at a hospital. He was in critical condition, police said.

Police have no suspects.

On Monday, three men were shot and critically injured in the 1400 block of Chouteau Avenue, which is a few blocks from where the boy was shot. The men were shot in a dispute with a fourth man over family issues, police said.

Staff writer Kim Bell can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

Read previous coverage from 2021

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

