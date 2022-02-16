Boy is latest to be shot in St. Louis' Peabody Darst Webbe neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A day after three men were shot and critically wounded in the Peabody Darst Webbe neighborhood, a boy on Tuesday night became the latest shooting victim there.
St. Louis police said the boy is a juvenile, but they don't know his age.
He was shot about 11:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hickory Lane, in the Clinton-Peabody housing complex.
The boy was found on the ground behind a residence. He had been shot multiple times and underwent surgery at a hospital. He was in critical condition, police said.
Police have no suspects.
On Monday, three men were shot and critically injured in the 1400 block of Chouteau Avenue, which is a few blocks from where the boy was shot. The men were shot in a dispute with a fourth man over family issues, police said.
Staff writer Kim Bell can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com
