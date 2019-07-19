ST. LOUIS — A 10-year-old boy on a porch with his father and other adults was shot in the chest Friday night when occupants of a passing vehicle fired at them.
The boy was hospitalized in "very critical, unstable condition," shortly after the shooting about 8:30 near the intersection of Page Boulevard and Marcus Avenue, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said.
Hayden said the boy was on the porch of a home in the 4700 block of Page with four adults, one of them his father, when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and shots were fired from what police believe was an assault rifle. The boy was the only one hit.
An officer patrolling the area heard the shots and quickly called paramedics to the shooting scene, Hayden said.
Police found multiple bullet casings out in the street.
"From what we can tell, those are from a high-powered rifle," Hayden said.
The shooters' vehicle was last seen travelling east from Page and Marcus, Hayden said. It was unclear if the boy's family lived in the block; they were speaking with investigators Friday night and detectives were searching for surveillance footage, Hayden said.
"All we know right now is that it was a dark-colored vehicle," he said.
Hayden asked anyone with any information about the shooting to call 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
"I think the unfortunate thing is that we haven't gotten much information in these cases," Hayden said. "We don't believe the boy was targeted, but again there were four adults standing in his general vicinity."
Seven children have been killed in shootings in the St. Louis area since June; four of them were killed in shootings in the the city within a stretch of five days.
On July 10, Robert 'R.J.' Dorsey, 16, was gunned down about 9:15 p.m. outside of his grandmother's house in south St. Louis County, days after his birthday. A witness told relatives that she had been near R.J.’s grandmother’s home and saw shots fired from the gray sedan, then the car sped off.
His death followed the fatal shootings of Omarian D. Coleman, 15, Derrel Williams, 15, Kennedi Powell, 3, Charnija Keys, 11, Myiesha Cannon, 16, and Jashon Johnson, 16.
