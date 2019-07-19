ST. LOUIS — A 10-year-old boy was shot in the chest Friday night around 8:30 near the intersection of Page Boulevard and Marcus Avenue, police said.
Police Chief John Hayden said the boy was on the porch of a home with four adults, one of them his father, when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and shots were fired from what police believe was an assault rifle. The boy was the only one hit.
The boy was hospitalized in what Hayden called very critical and unstable condition. Police were asking anyone with information to call 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.