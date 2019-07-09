Subscribe for 99¢
Police storm a home in Madison after standoff

Police in Madison storm a home during a lengthy police standoff after a fatal shooting July 8, 2019. Screen grab from KTVI.

Updated at 5:20 p.m. with more information from police.

MADISON — Police have one person in custody and are searching for another in connection with a teen's killing.

Two teens and one adult were shot about 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Fourth Street in Madison. One teen and the adult suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The other teen, 15-year-old Omarion D. Coleman, died of his wounds.

After a lengthy police standoff overnight, one suspect was taken into custody, and a second suspect was taken into custody later on. Police have not identified the suspects pending formal charges.

Madison police said the shooting was between Fourth and Fifth streets. The Major Case Squad is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Squad’s command post at 618-709-7750 or the Madison Police Department at 618-876-4300.

