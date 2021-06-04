Boy rescued from pond in Oakville is expected to survive, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An 11-year-old boy who fell into a pond after a riding mower tipped over Thursday night in the Oakville area is expected to survive, police said Friday.

St. Louis County police officer Tracy Panus said the boy and an adult were rescued from the pond in the 4100 block of Meramec Bottom Road about 8:20 p.m. Thursday.

Both fell into the water when a large riding mower they were riding toppled over, Panus said. The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment. Panus said she didn't know his condition but said he is expected to survive.

The adult was not injured, Panus said.

