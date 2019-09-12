Subscribe for 99¢

Updated at 2:25 p.m with child's age, details of police aid.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed on Thursday in the Laurel Park apartments north of Jennings, police said.

Police were notified of a shooting at 11:35 a.m. at the apartment complex, in the 9500 block of Jacobi Avenue.

At the same time, a family member was rushing the child to the hospital, county police said, when the female relative saw a marked St. Louis County police car outside a Family Dollar in the 9800 block of Halls Ferry Road. 

She waved down the police officers, who stopped to help. One of the officers began first aid and moved the little boy into a police car. As one officer drove, the other continued first aid to the hospital, sirens and lights on.

The boy was flown to another hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they know who was present at the scene of the shooting, and didn't believe there was a public safety risk to the general area.

Police didn't say if the shooting was accidental or intentional. Detectives are investigating.

A few neighbors came out of the units to watch police at work on Thursday.

Deangelio Tillman lives in the building next door. His 6-year-old plays with kids who live there. Tillman was home at the time of the shooting but didn't hear anything. He was not, however, surprised to hear of it. "Well, this is St. Louis," Tillman said. 

This is the second fatal shooting at the Laurel Park apartments this year. 

Justin Caffey, 31, and Michael Hudson, 54, fought over a drug deal in April, according to court documents. Caffey then shot Hudson to death.

Coverage of children who died in the St. Louis area in 2019

These are the local incidents of homicide or neglect involving children, based on Post-Dispatch reporting. This list doesn't include children killed in car accidents (unless a criminal charge was filed) or incidents not being investigated by homicide detectives.

June 9: Kennedi Powell, 3, shot
Local

June 9: Kennedi Powell, 3, shot

Kennedi Powell and her neighborhood friends had just swarmed her father’s car for a piece of pizza Sunday evening when a white car drove past,…

May 23: Kristina Curry, 16, shot
Local

May 23: Kristina Curry, 16, shot

Kristina Curry, 16, was found dead just before 5 a.m. Thursday on a rear parking lot at Roosevelt High School at 3230 Hartford Street, police said. 

April 30: Kayden Johnson, 2, shot
Local

April 30: Kayden Johnson, 2, shot

Kayden Johnson, 2, and his mother Trina’ty Riley, 18, were found dead with gunshot wounds shortly before midnight in their home in the 5900 bl…

Tags

Erin Heffernan is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

View comments