EAST ST. LOUIS — A boy about 11 years old was shot in the chest early Thursday in East St. Louis, authorities said.

The shooting, reported at 12:15 a.m., was in the 1400 block of North 39th Street, south of Caseyville Avenue.

The boy was breathing when EMS crews got to him. They rushed the child to a hospital but his condition wasn't immediately released.

East St. Louis police and the Illinois State Police are investigating. Authorities haven't said what led to the shooting. The person who called police said the injured boy was 11 years old, but police commanders have not yet confirmed the age.

Through April 13, at least 18 children have been shot throughout the St. Louis metro area; nine of the victims died. The children were 17 and younger.

