 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boy shot in north St. Louis is fourth child hurt by gunfire in eight hours
0 comments
breaking top story

Boy shot in north St. Louis is fourth child hurt by gunfire in eight hours

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATED at 7 a.m. Friday with fourth child being struck by gunfire.

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting early Friday in north St. Louis, the fourth child to be hurt by gunfire in eight hours across the city.

St. Louis police reported the latest child was struck by a bullet about 12:10 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of North 22nd Street. That block is in the city's St. Louis Place neighborhood, north of Cass Avenue.

The boy was conscious and breathing when officers got to him. Police didn't release any other details, including his medical condition or what led to the shooting.

Three kids shot on Thursday were in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

About 7:30 p.m. Thursday a 13-year-old boy was shot in the hip in the 3200 block of Itaska Street, in Dutchtown. He was conscious when he was transported to a hospital.

Two kids were hurt in a shooting about 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Ohio, also in the Dutchtown neighborhood. In that incident, a 15-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet, and a 7-year-old boy was shot in his side, police said. Both were stable at a hospital, police said.

Police have not explained what led to each shooting or said if they have any suspects.

The latest shootings bring to at least 50 the number of children injured or killed by gunfire throughout the St. Louis metro area this year.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Below is the Post-Dispatch coverage of children (defined as age 17 and younger) who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2021.

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: International mud day gets a little messy

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports