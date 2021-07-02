Boy shot in north St. Louis is fourth child hurt by gunfire in eight hours

UPDATED at 7 a.m. Friday with fourth child being struck by gunfire.

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting early Friday in north St. Louis, the fourth child to be hurt by gunfire in eight hours across the city.

St. Louis police reported the latest child was struck by a bullet about 12:10 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of North 22nd Street. That block is in the city's St. Louis Place neighborhood, north of Cass Avenue.

The boy was conscious and breathing when officers got to him. Police didn't release any other details, including his medical condition or what led to the shooting.

Three kids shot on Thursday were in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

About 7:30 p.m. Thursday a 13-year-old boy was shot in the hip in the 3200 block of Itaska Street, in Dutchtown. He was conscious when he was transported to a hospital.

Two kids were hurt in a shooting about 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Ohio, also in the Dutchtown neighborhood. In that incident, a 15-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet, and a 7-year-old boy was shot in his side, police said. Both were stable at a hospital, police said.