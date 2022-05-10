 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boy shot in south St. Louis, police say

ST. LOUIS — A boy was shot in the leg on Tuesday in south St. Louis, police said. 

The boy who was shot was conscious after the shooting; police provided no other details on his condition or his age.  

The shooting happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. near the 1200 block of Hickory Street in the city's Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of May 9, 42 children are on that list. Seven have died. Thirty-five were injured.

Read previous coverage from 2021

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

