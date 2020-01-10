Boys, 11 and 14, arrested in Maplewood robbery

MAPLEWOOD — An 11-year-old boy and his 14-year-old accomplice were arrested on the MetroLink platform in Maplewood on Thursday night, minutes after they yanked a woman from her car nearby and robbed her, police said.

The boys, both from St. Louis, are in the custody of juvenile authorities, Maplewood police Chief Steve Kruse said. They were detained on suspicion of second-degree robbery. The older boy wore a skull mask as he confronted the woman, Kruse added.

"It's alarming when children become involved in crime like this," Kruse said.

A woman, 41, was leaving work in the 2600 block of South Hanley Road about 5:45 p.m. Thursday when she was confronted by the pair.

After placing her laptop and backpack in the back seat of her 2019 Honda Pilot, she was sitting in the driver's seat and attempting to close her door when a boy in a black mask with white skeleton face grabbed her arm, Kruse said.

"They yanked her out of the car and started yelling at her" to hand over her belongings, Kruse said. They did not show a weapon or imply they had one.

The woman grasped her purse but dropped it when the boy in the mask pushed her. She ran into her workplace to call 911.