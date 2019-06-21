ST. LOUIS • Boys as young as 12 were on a crime spree Thursday in St. Louis, armed with a semiautomatic pistol and three BB guns.
Police say their crimes included robbing a woman of her purse and robbing a man of his car at gunpoint — both in broad daylight on city streets Thursday.
The purse was taken by a 14-year-old boy, who pointed a gun at the woman just before 11 a.m. Thursday as she walked near Laurel Street and Washington Boulevard. The woman, 42, saw three boys get out of a silver car. One, with a gun, demanded her purse. She gave it to them and they drove away.
Minutes later, police say, the boys robbed another person about a mile to the north. In the 1200 block of Hodiamont Avenue, they robbed a 47-year-old man of his 2011 Mazda CX7 at gunpoint. Two of the boys hopped into the Mazda and drove away, and the third boy followed them driving another car.
Police saw the cars and tried to stop the boys, but they sped away. Later, police saw all three of the boys in the Mazda. They chased them again, and this time the boys crashed into a light pole at Delmar and Goodfellow boulevards. The boys ran away after the crash but were arrested later and turned over to juvenile authorities.
After the boys were arrested, police say they found a semiautomatic gun and three BB guns.
Neither robbery victim was injured.