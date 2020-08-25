Boys who carjacked woman in downtown St. Louis could be as young as 12, police say

ST. LOUIS — Armed carjackers who took a woman's car downtown Monday night were boys who could be as young as 12 years old, authorities said.

The robbery was reported at 9:28 p.m. at North Sixth and Olive streets. The suspects looked to be 12 to 15 years old, St. Louis police said.

Police said the 25-year-old woman told officers she was getting out of her vehicle when four young boys approached her. One of the boys pointed a gun at her while another boy rifled through her pockets, taking her keys and other items, police said.

The boy with the gun then ordered her to walk away.

He and another boy then got into the woman's 2005 Nissan Altima and drove off. The two other boys left in a white sedan.

The woman was not injured, police said.

The only description police gave of the gunman is that he was Black, 12 to 15 years old, wore a black shirt and blue shorts and had short hair. Similar ages were given for the others.