'Brazen' thief stole fire truck from lot across from police station in St. Francois County

Someone stole a fire truck early Monday morning from outside the fire station in Park Hills, just across the street from the town's police station.

"They were brazen to do it," said fire Chief Brad Weiss.

About 5 a.m. Monday, the red 1986 two-door Chevy brush truck was spotted -- its headlights off -- heading down Front Street near Highway 32, about a mile from the fire station.

Weiss said police think the thief was using the pickup for a joy ride.

"But that's an awful lot of trouble for a joy ride," he said.

The vehicle was locked on a parking lot, its key in the fire station.

Weiss theorizes it could end up in a scrapyard somewhere and that the thief wanted the vehicle for its catalytic converter or other parts.

The fire department has had it about a month; the truck's light bar and siren were in the vehicle but not yet hooked up.

"It was a work in progress," he said.

Weiss figures it would cost $10,000 to replace, although the department doesn't own it but is leasing the truck from the state.

Park Hills is a city of about 8,500 in St. Francois County, about 60 miles south of St. Louis.

Weiss said he had no photo of the truck. It has Park Hills Fire & Rescue written on both doors, using the department's old signage.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatchers at 573-431-3131.

