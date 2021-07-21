 Skip to main content
Breckenridge Hills man charged with possession of child porn
0 comments

Breckenridge Hills man charged with possession of child porn

{{featured_button_text}}

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS — A man was charged in St. Louis County on Tuesday with possession of child pornography.

Terry D. Noble, 54, of the 9700 block of Gerling Place in Breckenridge Hills, told officers that he viewed child pornography because he "enjoyed the feeling of doing something bad," charging documents indicate. 

The investigation dates to November 2019. Police received a cyber tip about a computer IP address registered to Noble, and found Noble to be in possession of a pornographic image of an underage girl, charging documents say. 

Noble reportedly told police that he recognized the image.

Noble was not in custody on Wednesday, and police have said he is a danger to the community. Police officials did not immediately say why he wasn't in custody.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: ‘Defund the police’ is more than a slogan, Bush says

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports