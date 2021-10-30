Breckenridge Hills man was speeding on icy road before deadly crash, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A Breckenridge Hills man was charged Friday in a deadly high-speed crash in St. Louis in 2019.

Donnell Fisher, 31, of the 3200 block of Coles Avenue, was charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter. Police said in charges that on Dec. 19, 2019, Fisher was speeding 72 mph in the 6000 block of West Florissant Avenue in icy, snowy conditions when he struck a tree. His passenger, Rebecca Sanders, was killed.

The speed limit in that block of West Florissant is 35 mph, charges said. The Chevrolet Impala's airbag module indicated Fisher's gas pedal was pushed to the floor and that Fisher did not use the brakes before striking the tree.