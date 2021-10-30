Breckenridge Hills man was speeding on icy road before deadly crash, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A Breckenridge Hills man was charged Friday in a deadly high-speed crash in St. Louis in 2019.
Donnell Fisher, 31, of the 3200 block of Coles Avenue, was charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter. Police said in charges that on Dec. 19, 2019, Fisher was speeding 72 mph in the 6000 block of West Florissant Avenue in icy, snowy conditions when he struck a tree. His passenger, Rebecca Sanders, was killed.
The speed limit in that block of West Florissant is 35 mph, charges said. The Chevrolet Impala's airbag module indicated Fisher's gas pedal was pushed to the floor and that Fisher did not use the brakes before striking the tree.
St. Louis police said immediately after the crash that a driver making a U-turn caused a five-vehicle, chain-reaction crash. The department said its preliminary investigation showed a car heading east on West Florissant struck another car while attempting a U-turn, causing another car to hit a tree. The department said then that the car Fisher was driving tried to avoid the chain-reaction crash but lost control and hit the tree. Police at the time said the driver, now identified as Fisher, was critically injured, and two other people suffered serious injuries.
Charges filed Friday do not mention other vehicles involved.
According to an onlilne obituary, Sanders was a 29-year-old mother of four from Alton and had worked at a fast-food restaurant.
Fisher was driving on a revoked license and was on probation at the time for convictions in St. Charles County of child endangerment and drug possession.
A judge ordered Fisher held without bail. He was not in custody Saturday, could not be reached and did not yet have a lawyer.