BRENTWOOD — A St. Louis County man is accused of killing a dog and biting a police officer Wednesday outside his Brentwood home.

Neighbors reported spotting Lawrence Balanag, 48, outside yelling and appearing to throw his dog on the ground near his home in the 8700 block of Brentwood Place, according to charging documents.

When officers arrived, they spotted him wearing only a bath towel next to the motionless dog on the ground. Balanag then bit on the arm an officer who was trying to take him into custody, charges allege.

Brentwood police said Friday that Balanag has a mental illness and had recently lost his mother before the incident.

A witness sent police footage that appears to show Balanag stepping on the dog’s neck, police wrote in court documents. The dog was pronounced dead that day.

As he was arrested, Balanag told officers “make sure you get the guns out of there,” referring to his apartment.

He is charged with felony animal abuse, resisting arrest and fourth-degree assault. His bond was set Wednesday at $25,000, cash only.