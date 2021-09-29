Brentwood man killed during carjacking in the Central West End is identified

ST. LOUIS — The man killed during a carjacking just before noon on Tuesday in the 300 block of North Boyle has been identified by police as Chen-Hsyong Yang, 72, of Brentwood.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital. A 47-year-old male suspect is in custody.

Police responded to a call about a hit-and-run just before noon and found Yang suffering "severe trauma" to his body, according to police. According to investigators, Yang was robbed of his Honda Element at gunpoint, and then the suspect hit Yang with the car while fleeing the scene.

Police found the stolen car not long after. The suspect was arrested in the 4100 block of East Prairie Avenue in the Fairground neighborhood after a chase on foot. Police said officers will seek charges including first-degree murder and first-degree robbery from the Circuit Attorney's Office.

Michelle Woodling, a police spokeswoman, said police found the Honda based on a description broadcast among responding officers. Woodling said in an email that "it was incredible police work that resulted from excellent teamwork."

Homicide detectives are investigating the case.

A relative of Yang's declined to comment Wednesday morning.

