Bridgeton man charged in June homicide in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A Bridgeton man was charged Monday in a June homicide in the city's Mark Twain neighborhood.

Daniel Burns, 28, of the 3700 block of North Lindbergh Boulevard, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a gun in the June 25 shooting death of Tyree Powell.

Police said Powell, 46, of the 5300 block of North Euclid Avenue, was found about 11:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the chest in the same block.

Burns arrived at an apartment to retrieve belongings and argued with people there, charges said. During the argument, Burns shot Powell once in the chest.

Burns was held without bail.