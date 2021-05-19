 Skip to main content
Bridgeton man faces federal child pornography charges
ST. LOUIS — A Bridgeton man is charged in federal court with distributing child pornography online, according to a Wednesday announcement from the St. Louis division of the FBI.

Joshua A. Gama, 35, is charged by the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin with two counts of distributing child pornography.

Authorities say Gama used a popular internet messaging platform to distribute child pornography in chat rooms. His arrest was part of a larger investigation of child pornography, during which a man from Tennessee was also charged. 

