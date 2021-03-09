Bridgeton mother gets 5-year prison term in baby's starvation death

CLAYTON — A Bridgeton woman was sentenced to prison Tuesday after admitting to causing her 2½-month-old son's death by starving him.
Makayla Hill, 27, pleaded guilty to child endangerment in the 2018 starvation death of her infant son Samuel Williamson Jr. As part of a plea deal with Hill, prosecutors reduced a charge of child abuse resulting in death and dropped one count of second-degree murder.
On Tuesday via videoconference, Circuit Judge Joseph Dueker accepted terms of Hill's plea agreement and sentenced her to five years in prison with credit for more than two years of jail time already served.
Hill in September 2018 called Bridgeton police to The Lodge Hotel on Pennridge Drive where she was living at the time. Police found Hill with a toddler and an unconscious infant but could not revive the baby.
Samuel's autopsy showed he was severely malnourished, authorities said. Hill failed to feed him for about 12 hours before she found him unresponsive and also did not seek help when Samuel became unresponsive.
Samuel received treatment several times at St. Louis-area hospitals, weighing fewer than 7 pounds when he was one month old, Assistant Prosecutor Jerry McDonald told the judge Tuesday. The boy went to the hospital at about 6 weeks old because he had stopped breathing and was vomiting blood but released two days later when his health and weight improved.
About a week later, Samuel's father assaulted Hill, prompting a women's shelter to put her in a Bridgeton hotel, McDonald said. After two weeks at the hotel, Samuel was found unresponsive and taken to DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton where the 6-pound child died of inanition, or exhaustion caused by malnourishment.
According to court records, Hill had a psychological exam in 2019 to evaluate her mental fitness to proceed to trial. The results of those exams were not available but Hill told the judge Tuesday from the St. Louis County jail that she has been previously diagnosed with postpartum depression.
Her lawyer Josh Lohn said in court Tuesday the boy died during a "very tumultuous time" in Hill's life: having a toddler and sick infant, dealing with her boyfriend's arrest and abruptly losing her housing. Lohn also said an expert witness would have testified to the boy's having a rare congenital disorder that could have caused him to reject nourishment and not cry when hungry or thirsty.