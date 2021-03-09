Bridgeton mother gets 5-year prison term in baby's starvation death

CLAYTON — A Bridgeton woman was sentenced to prison Tuesday after admitting to causing her 2½-month-old son's death by starving him.

Makayla Hill, 27, pleaded guilty to child endangerment in the 2018 starvation death of her infant son Samuel Williamson Jr. As part of a plea deal with Hill, prosecutors reduced a charge of child abuse resulting in death and dropped one count of second-degree murder.

On Tuesday via videoconference, Circuit Judge Joseph Dueker accepted terms of Hill's plea agreement and sentenced her to five years in prison with credit for more than two years of jail time already served.

Hill in September 2018 called Bridgeton police to The Lodge Hotel on Pennridge Drive where she was living at the time. Police found Hill with a toddler and an unconscious infant but could not revive the baby.

Samuel's autopsy showed he was severely malnourished, authorities said. Hill failed to feed him for about 12 hours before she found him unresponsive and also did not seek help when Samuel became unresponsive.