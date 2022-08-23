Bridgeton police plan to close jail at night, house inmates in St. Charles

BRIDGETON — The jail in the basement of the Bridgeton police department is no longer keeping inmates overnight, Chief Mark Mossotti said Tuesday.
The cause of the change was the police department shutting down its 911 dispatch center this year to contract with the St. Louis County Police Department.
Under the contract, the city went from paying $820,000 to $155,000 annually for 911 dispatch.
But the contract prompted another change: Dispatchers in the police department overnight had also been tasked with monitoring the city jail, so the department looked for a new solution.
Bridgeton City Council last week approved a contract with the St. Charles city jail to house Bridgeton's overnight inmates for $47 per day.
St. Charles officials have not yet approved the contract, Mossotti said.
Bridgeton will also continue to send detainees facing possible longer stays and criminal charges to the St. Louis County jail.
