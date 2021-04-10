 Skip to main content
Bridgeton Popeyes employee shoots man in restaurant
BRIDGETON — An employee of a Popeyes fried chicken restaurant here shot and critically injured a man in the eatery on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Bridgeton police said they responded just before 3 p.m. to the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at 953 Northwest Plaza Dr.

There, officers found a man in the lobby, shot. 

Police believe the shooter, a 17-year-old male, got into an argument involving a female employee and the victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Sports