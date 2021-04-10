Bridgeton Popeyes employee shoots man in restaurant

BRIDGETON — An employee of a Popeyes fried chicken restaurant here shot and critically injured a man in the eatery on Saturday afternoon, police said.
Bridgeton police said they responded just before 3 p.m. to the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at 953 Northwest Plaza Dr.
There, officers found a man in the lobby, shot.
Police believe the shooter, a 17-year-old male, got into an argument involving a female employee and the victim.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today