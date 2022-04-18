Bridgeton to close 911 center, contract with county amid dispatcher shortage

CLAYTON — Amid a regional shortage of 911 dispatchers, Bridgeton officials have opted to close the city's dispatch and go with St. Louis County police dispatch beginning in June.

The St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to approve a contract with Bridgeton for the city to pay $155,000 annually for county 911 call taking and dispatch services through 2025.

The city currently budgets about $830,000 to run its current dispatch center with expensive technology upgrades needed in coming years, Bridgeton Police Chief Mark Mossotti told residents at a March meeting on the topic.

Bridgeton City Council members voted unanimously to approve the contract April 6.

Bridgeton Mayor Terry Briggs told residents at a town hall meeting that the city came to the decision after struggling to hire dispatchers for two years, competing against other cities for the in-demand job.

The city needed about 10 dispatchers, but recently had just five full time. Regional dispatcher shortages are making hiring incredibly difficult, Briggs said.

“If we only have one dispatcher on duty per shift, which is basically what the city of Bridgeton has had to operate with, we don't have a fallback," Briggs told residents

Briggs added that the regular need for expensive technology upgrades was another motivating factor

“It’s for the safety of our residents as well as our own police officers," he said.

Since 2011, the county has gone from having 23 separate 911 centers to 14, Mossotti told residents. Of those remaining, seven, including Bridgeton, serve single agencies, Mossotti said.

Mossotti told residents that county police handle dispatch services for the unincorporated county along with more than 40 municipalities.

The move comes as St. Louis County police are slated to overhaul the department's 911 technology. The St. Louis County Council voted unanimously in March to use $4.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to buy a new 911 computer dispatch system to upgrade one installed in 2011.

The full Bridgeton Town Hall meeting on the plan can be viewed on Bridgeton's YouTube page.

