Bridgeton woman charged with DWI in crash that killed man on I-70

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Bridgeton woman has been charged with drunken driving following the death of a man in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 70.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged Taylor M. Teason, 27, with DWI resulting in the death of a person. Authorities said Teason was drunk when she rear-ended a car on I-70, killing Tyrone Davis.

Davis, 48, of the St. Louis area, was heading east in a 2006 Buick LaCrosse sedan about 12:50 a.m. Saturday when he swerved over two lanes and stopped on I-70, east of the intersection with Interstate 170, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Davis' car was then struck from behind by a 2014 Toyota Camry driven by Teason, causing the Buick to overturn.

Davis was not wearing a seat belt. A 28-year-old man who was a passenger in the Camry suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, the patrol said.

After the crash, Teason voluntarily took a breath test, authorities said. She was intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content of 0.159, nearly twice the legal limit, according to court records. Prosecutors filed the charges on Saturday.