Bridgeton woman charged with DWI in crash that killed man on I-70

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Bridgeton woman has been charged with drunken driving following the death of a man in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 70.
St. Louis County prosecutors charged Taylor M. Teason, 27, with DWI resulting in the death of a person. Authorities said Teason was drunk when she rear-ended a car on I-70, killing Tyrone Davis.
Davis, 48, of the St. Louis area, was heading east in a 2006 Buick LaCrosse sedan about 12:50 a.m. Saturday when he swerved over two lanes and stopped on I-70, east of the intersection with Interstate 170, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Davis' car was then struck from behind by a 2014 Toyota Camry driven by Teason, causing the Buick to overturn.
Davis was not wearing a seat belt. A 28-year-old man who was a passenger in the Camry suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, the patrol said.
After the crash, Teason voluntarily took a breath test, authorities said. She was intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content of 0.159, nearly twice the legal limit, according to court records. Prosecutors filed the charges on Saturday.
Teason lives in the 3200 block of Greenbridge Drive in Bridgeton.
Editor's note: The article has been edited to correct the name of the street where Teason lives.
