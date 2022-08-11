Bridgeton woman charged with fatally abusing 23-month-old girl

BRIDGETON — A Bridgeton woman was charged Thursday in the child abuse death of a toddler in April.

Madeleine Escalante, 26, of the 3200 block of Greenbridge Drive, was charged with one count of child abuse resulting in death.

The St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office identified the child as 23-month-old Madelynn McDaniel who lived in the same home as Escalante.

Escalante was the girlfriend of Madelynn's father and that Escalante was the only adult watching the child at home April 8, charges said. Escalante called 911 to report the girl unresponsive.

The girl was taken to the hospital, where doctors found she had suffered extensive external and internal bruising to her head and chest as well as a skull fracture, charges said. The child's cause of death was blunt trauma to the head.

A judge ordered Escalante held on a $250,00 cash-only bail. Escalante was not in custody Thursday and did not yet have a lawyer.