Bridgeton woman killed in crossfire of gunfight on Interstate 170 was 'innocent victim'

UPDATED at 6 a.m. Wednesday with photo of victim, statement from family and additional detail from police

OLIVETTE — A woman from Bridgeton died after being shot Monday during a gunfight between two other vehicles on Interstate 170, according to the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

Olivette police responded about 3 p.m. for a report of two vehicles firing gunshots while traveling southbound on I-170 near Olive Boulevard. The shooters escaped.

Police found Kristen R. Whitted, 46, alone inside an SUV that was stopped in the southbound lanes. She had been shot in the head and was breathing but unconscious, authorities said.

Whitted was pronounced dead at an area hospital. She had no connection to the other vehicles and was caught in the crossfire, police said.

"Ms. Whitted appears to be an innocent victim," the Major Case Squad said in a statement Tuesday night.

Whitted lived in the 11700 block of Minot Drive in Bridgeton.

The Major Case Squad said the family issued this statement about Whitted: