Bridgeton woman shot toddler then herself in murder-suicide, police say

BRIDGETON — Police on Tuesday said they are talking with relatives of a Bridgeton woman to determine why she killed her daughter last weekend before turning the gun on herself.

The deaths of Kanisha "Kani" Richardson and her 2-year-old daughter Ava Richardson are being handled as a murder-suicide, according to Bridgeton police Maj. Mark A. Mossotti.

The two were found dead in their parked vehicle Saturday in the 12100 block of Nottingham Lane in Bridgeton. The gun was in the vehicle, Mossotti said. Police haven't found a suicide note.

"Everything points to the murder-suicide," Mossotti said.

Richardson was 37 years old. Ava was two years old, and would have turned 3 on Monday, authorities confirmed. Relatives released pink balloons in her memory to mark her birthday.

Richardson and Ava were reported missing last Wednesday by a relative, Mossotti said. They were last seen two days earlier, on Jan. 11, Mossotti added. The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an endangered missing person advisory, saying that Richardson had made suicidal statements and may have been armed with a gun.