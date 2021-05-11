Broken water main floods alleys, streets west of downtown St. Louis, sparks boil advisory

UPDATED at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday with boil advisory and more details.
ST. LOUIS — A 36-inch water main burst just west of downtown Tuesday, sending water gushing along Lucas Avenue and North Tucker Boulevard.
The break was reported about 6 a.m. on Lucas, just west of Tucker, and water was entering the basements of some lofts along Lucas and Washington avenues. Dozens of vehicles in the basement of a parking garage were inundated by high water.
Barriers were set up along Tucker Boulevard to direct rush-hour traffic around pools of water.
St. Louis fire Capt. Leon Whitener said a few fire crews were sent to investigate after alarms were sounding from flooding in some businesses.
Curtis Skouby, head of the city water division, said crews stopped the gushing by shutting off valves leading to the main. He said a half block or more was flooded.
"It was flowing down the street," Skouby said. "A 36-inch main, it releases a good amount of water."
Skouby said main breaks are somewhat random and he won't know what caused Tuesday's break until crews dig it up.
He said the water division hopes to have the main repaired in 12 hours. Fixing the street will take longer. The force of the water buckled part of Lucas Avenue and pushed up soil there.
Because of the drop in water pressure, the city is cautioning some residents to boil water before consuming it. The boil advisory is for an area roughly bounded by Palm Street, Highway 70, Chouteau Avenue and Jefferson Avenue.
Skouby said his office will analyze water samples to decide when it's safe to lift the boil advisory. He said it might be a day before that happens.
As for how much damage the flooding has done, Skouby expects to hear damage accounts later in the day. The main burst alongside Crab's Landing, a restaurant that opened last month at 701 North Tucker Boulevard.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.