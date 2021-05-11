Broken water main floods alleys, streets in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 36-inch water main burst downtown Tuesday, sending water gushing along Lucas Avenue and North Tucker Boulevard.

The break was reported sometime after 7:30 a.m. Officials have not said how long it might take to shut off the main.

Curtis Skouby, head of the city water division, was not immediately available for comment.

The water was entering the basements of some lofts along Lucas. Barriers were set up to direct rush-hour traffic around pools of water

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.