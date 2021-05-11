 Skip to main content
Broken water main floods alleys, streets in downtown St. Louis
Broken water main floods alleys, streets in downtown St. Louis

Broken water main sends water gushing onto St. Louis street

A broken water main sent water gushing onto Lucas Avenue near North Tucker Boulevard on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Photo submitted by resident.

ST. LOUIS — A 36-inch water main burst downtown Tuesday, sending water gushing along Lucas Avenue and North Tucker Boulevard.

The break was reported sometime after 7:30 a.m. Officials have not said how long it might take to shut off the main.

Curtis Skouby, head of the city water division, was not immediately available for comment.

The water was entering the basements of some lofts along Lucas. Barriers were set up to direct rush-hour traffic around pools of water 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

