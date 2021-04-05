Broken windows, chanting: Second uprising at St. Louis jail Sunday

ST. LOUIS — Inmates in at least two areas of the City Justice Center escaped their cells Sunday to break windows, shout to spectators and throw debris to the sidewalk below, in the latest uprising over conditions at the St. Louis Justice Center.

Inmates broke through the windows on the northwest corner of the third floor of the jail, below windows that were boarded up from the last riot in February. They threw furniture, a computer, toilet paper and their own clothing to the street below, and started a fire on the exterior of the building. Some chanted "We want court dates," a reference to delays in court appearances and trials caused by the pandemic.

About 50 to 75 supporters on the sidewalk below were protesting what they called "inhumane conditions" at the jail.

At about 10:15 p.m., the inmates disappeared from the window, with sheriff's deputies in riot gear appearing a short time later.

Police had established a perimeter about a block away to keep more onlookers from gathering, but just watched the crowd in front of the jail from afar.

Just before 11 p.m., cheers erupted from the spectators as broken glass announced a second incident — this time in the southwest corner of the third floor.

