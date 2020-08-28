 Skip to main content
Building housing appliance store in north St. Louis collapses, no injuries reported
Building collapse

A fire department dog searches the scene of a building collapse at Dorothy's TV Appliance & Furniture in the 5900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Screen capture via the St. Louis Fire Department

 Erin Heffernan

ST. LOUIS — The second floor of a furniture and appliance store on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in north St. Louis collapsed Friday while there were people inside, according to the St. Louis Fire Department. 

The business, Dorothy's TV Appliance & Furniture in the 5900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, was open and occupied when the second floor of the building collapsed onto the first floor, according to the fire department. There were no injuries reported in the initial aftermath. Five employees of the store were inside at the time.

The fire department posted a video of the scene Friday showing the sidewalk covered in bricks and debris as a dog searched the building for people. The search did not indicate that anyone was left inside, according to fire officials. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

