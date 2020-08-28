Building housing appliance store in north St. Louis collapses

The pastor, David Lee Jones, was also at the scene and said he was uncertain about what caused the collapse. Jones said he hasn’t held any services in the building due to the coronavirus pandemic, and he was unsure how the church would move forward.

Building Commissioner Oswald said Friday that weather could be causing the series of collapses this week.

"When you have bricks expanding when there is a cold spell followed by really warm weather this can happen," Oswald said. "The bricks go through expansion cycles. The same thing can happen in the winter. Moisture can get between these bricks and cause problems."