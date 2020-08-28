Building housing appliance store in north St. Louis is third collapse in the city this week

UPDATED at 2 p.m. Friday with additional details.

ST. LOUIS — The second floor of a longtime furniture and appliance store on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive collapsed Friday while there were people inside the north St. Louis shop.

The business, Dorothy's TV Appliance & Furniture at 5917 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, was open with five staff members inside when the second floor of the building collapsed onto the first floor, according to witneses and the St. Louis Fire Department. No one was injured.

Leland Vasser has worked at the shop for 13 years and said he was near the back office when the second floor and roof fell.

"We heard this big boom and just got out of there," Vasser said. The first-floor ceiling did not cave in so the appliances and furniture in the shop were not damaged and everyone was able to get out safe, Vasser said.

The roof fell and the second-floor facade crumbled onto the front sidewalk in front of the business where there were some appliances and furniture on display outside.

Vasser said the collapse came just a few days after parts of the brickwork on the second floor crumbled and fell onto the sidewalk.