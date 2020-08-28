Building housing appliance store in north St. Louis is third collapse in the city this week

UPDATED at 2 p.m. Friday with additional details.
ST. LOUIS — The second floor of a longtime furniture and appliance store on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive collapsed Friday while there were people inside the north St. Louis shop.
The business, Dorothy's TV Appliance & Furniture at 5917 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, was open with five staff members inside when the second floor of the building collapsed onto the first floor, according to witneses and the St. Louis Fire Department. No one was injured.
Leland Vasser has worked at the shop for 13 years and said he was near the back office when the second floor and roof fell.
"We heard this big boom and just got out of there," Vasser said. The first-floor ceiling did not cave in so the appliances and furniture in the shop were not damaged and everyone was able to get out safe, Vasser said.
Battalion 5 reports: K-9 search negative. No injuries immediately reported. Requesting utilities and the Building Division. @SLMPD also on scene. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/Yc7EjVWTtH— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) August 28, 2020
The roof fell and the second-floor facade crumbled onto the front sidewalk in front of the business where there were some appliances and furniture on display outside.
Vasser said the collapse came just a few days after parts of the brickwork on the second floor crumbled and fell onto the sidewalk.
Don DeVivo, executive director of the Wellston Loop Community Developmennt Corporation, visited the scene of the collapse Friday and said that concerns about the building were raised at a recent meeting of the CDC this week after the first bricks fell.
DeVivo said city crews came out to inspect the damage a few days before the collapse, but the business continued to operate.
"We were afraid this was going to happen," he said.
The shop inside the building, Dorothy's TV, has been operated by Chester Davis and Dorothy Tripp on the street for more than 40 years.
Tripp was in the building when the structure collapsed and said Friday that she was just glad everyone got out safe.
The collapse marks the third historic building to fall in the city this week.
A building in the old Lemp Brewery complex that was being used to store bicycles also partially collapsed Sunday. No one was injured when parts of the six-story brick building at 18th and Cherokee streets fell about 9 a.m.
The building was in use storing at least 700 bicycles owned by St. Louis Bicycle Works, a nonprofit that educates kids about bikes and gives free bicycles to each child at the end of the program.
Building Commissioner Frank Oswald said that buiding has been condemned since 2013 and shouldn’t have been used for storage.
A now-condemned church in the city’s Vandeventer neighborhood also collapsed on Wednesday. No one was inside the building at the time.
The two-story church, Gospel Lighthouse Church of God, is in the 4300 block of Cook Avenue.
A city building inspector on the scene told the Post-Dispatch the collapse was likely caused due to water buildup that originated from a roof leak, but the city was still evaluating.
The pastor, David Lee Jones, was also at the scene and said he was doubtful about what ultimately caused the collapse. Jones says he hasn’t held any services in the building due to the coronavirus pandemic, and he was unsure how the church would move forward.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.