FRANKLIN COUNTY — An 11-year-old girl was killed Saturday when a bulldozer backed over her, a Missouri Highway Patrol report said.
The girl, Emma R. Proemsey, of Labadie, had pulled up behind the bulldozer on a Gator utility vehicle as the bulldozer was backing up, the report said. The bulldozer driver, Larry W. Proemsey, 65, did not see her and backed over the Gator, the report said.
Proemsey had just knocked over a tree, which had fallen on the left side of the bulldozer.
Emma was pronounced dead at the scene, on Skyview Lane in Labadie, at 12:16 p.m., the report says.