Bullets fired through wall of St. Louis home injure man, two girls

ST. LOUIS — A man and two girls were injured when gunshots fired outside in the O'Fallon neighborhood came through a wall of their home and hit them late Tuesday night.
The man is 51 years old. The girls are ages 12 and 16.
They were shot about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Athlone Avenue, between Penrose Street and Carter Avenue.
The man was shot in the arm, and the girls were each shot in a leg. The victims were stable at a hospital, although police have not released their medical conditions.
Police have no suspects.
Investigators said the three were inside their home when they heard the sound of gunshots outside and realized they had been hit.
Nearly 20 children have been injured or killed by gunfire throughout the metro area this year.
