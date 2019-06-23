A woman from Bunker Hill was killed early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Macoupin County, Illinois State Police said.
Julianne Biro, 23, was driving a Chevrolet TrailBlazer north on Route 159 just north of Moulton Road at about 5:30 a.m. She drove off the west side of the road, and after overcorrecting, drove off the east side of the road, hitting a rise. That caused the vehicle to go airborne before landing in the front yard of a house, rolling several times before coming to rest upside down, the patrol said.