JEFFERSON COUNTY • Authorities are searching for three burglars who were caught on camera early Tuesday smashing a door at a Harley-Davidson dealership here and making off with two pricey motorcycles.
Surveillance video shared on social media by Gold Star Harley-Davidson shows the thieves dressed in motorcycle helmets throwing a rock and breaking a glass door about 3:20 a.m. at the dealership in the 2400 block of US 67, south of Festus.
In the video, the three men then scramble into the store. Two soon ride through the broken doorway on motorcycles. The third robber struggles to start a series of bikes before giving up and running out of the showroom.
Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak issued a statement Tuesday asking the public to help identify the men. Marshak asked anyone with information about the burglary to call investigators at 636-797-5515.