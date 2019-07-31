ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Burglars broke in and stole cash from a car dealership, an animal hospital, a company that makes prosthetic limbs and three other businesses in south St. Louis County, police said Wednesday.
Sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 4:00 a.m., the burglars broke windows or forced open entry doors of the businesses, police said.
Police said the following locations were hit:
- South County Dodge, 7127 South Lindbergh Boulevard
- Concord Cleaners, 11415 Concord Village Avenue
- Concord Animal Hospital, 11705 Baptist Church Road
- Auto Tire, 11711 Baptist Church Road
- Tailor's Boutique, 9951 Lin Ferry Drive
- Medcuro Orthotics and Prosthetics, 9959 Lin Ferry Drive
A spokeswoman said police were conducting extra patrols and working with the victims. They are also seeking anyone who may have captured pictures or video of the burglars on surveillance cameras. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 636-529-8210. Anonymous tips can be called into CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).