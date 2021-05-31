 Skip to main content
Burglary call becomes homicide investigation in south St. Louis County
SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County police officers responded early Monday to a call for a burglary in progress at an apartment in the Oakville area and found a man who had apparently been shot.

Just after 2 a.m. Monday, police were called to the 2800 block of Blackforest Drive. Officers found a man, about 27 years old, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. 

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation. Detectives ask anyone with information about the shooting to call 636-529-8210. 

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating

