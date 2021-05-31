Burglary call becomes homicide investigation in south St. Louis County

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County police officers responded early Monday to a call for a burglary in progress at an apartment in the Oakville area and found a man who had apparently been shot.
Just after 2 a.m. Monday, police were called to the 2800 block of Blackforest Drive. Officers found a man, about 27 years old, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation. Detectives ask anyone with information about the shooting to call 636-529-8210.
2021 St. Louis area homicide map
Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.
