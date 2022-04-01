Burglary suspect charged with murder of Overland resident bound with vacuum cord

Updated at 11 a.m. Friday with cause of death, mugshot

OVERLAND — A homeless man charged with murdering an Overland resident this week is suspected of burglarizing his home once before, then returning to tie him up with a vacuum cord and rope.

The victim, 65-year-old Hossein Cyrus Rastegar, died of a heart attack, authorities said Friday. His body was discovered Tuesday night at his home on Midland Boulevard.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Thursday charged David Todd Smith, 47, with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.

Smith was homeless, police said, and had come to the St. Louis area from Wentworth, Missouri, about 260 miles southwest of St. Louis.

Investigators don’t know of any connection between Smith and Rastegar, other than Smith frequented the neighborhood and would spend time with a neighbor, said Christopher King, a spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis served a search warrant on Smith’s room at a Super 8 Motel in Breckenridge Hills. They found $13,000 in cash and clothing matching the ones worn by a man seen on surveillance outside Rastegar’s home.

A large sum of cash had been stolen from Rastegar's home three weeks ago. Rastegar was from another country and didn't trust banks, King said.

Rastegar’s daughter called police Tuesday night, asking if an officer could check on her father. She hadn’t heard from him in two days.

Police went inside the home, at 10035 Midland, and found Rastegar dead. A rope and vacuum cord were wrapped around his neck, with his hands and feet tied behind his back. He had gashes on his head, according to court records. King told the Post-Dispatch on Friday that the cause of death was a heart attack.

Rastegar had reported to police that told his home was burglarized March 11. Rastegar told police that someone took money from a manila envelope but left a lot of cash behind.

King, the prosecutor’s spokesman, said Smith became a suspect in that burglary, either on March 11 or soon after, but that police couldn’t prove it.

On the night police found Rastegar dead, they pulled surveillance video taken at a back entrance to his home from that morning. It showed a man wearing a black jacket, camouflage pants and black shoes. Police sent a photo to area police agencies, and heard back that it looked like Smith.

A witness told police that Smith, known as “Little Dave,” showed up at his home that day with injuries that looked like he had been in a fight. The witness told police he allowed Smith to change clothes on his back porch. Police showed the witness the surveillance image, and he confirmed the clothes in the video were the ones Smith had been wearing.

The witness told police Smith was staying at the motel on St. Charles Rock Road, which is where police arrested him. Smith was being held Friday in the St. Louis County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail. Court records did not list an attorney for him.

